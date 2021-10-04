Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.10.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

