Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HKXCY traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $60.56. 18,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HKXCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

