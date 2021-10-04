Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Down 56.2% in September

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,499. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.