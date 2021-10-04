HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on HSBC in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 386.80 ($5.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £79.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 391.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.92. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 292.80 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.