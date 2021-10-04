Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 76.7% in September

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Iberdrola stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IBDRY. Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

