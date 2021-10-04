ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $2.10 on Major Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. ICON has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $212.06 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00004420 BTC on exchanges.
ICON Coin Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 671,377,934 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
