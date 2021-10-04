IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Increased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDXX stock traded down $18.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $605.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $673.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.68 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

