Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,386 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.3% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 10.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in FedEx by 17.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.04.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,708. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $218.18 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

