Impala Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Impala Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,918 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,338,000 after buying an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,429,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,368,000 after buying an additional 383,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 815,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869,021. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

