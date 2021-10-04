Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $127.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

