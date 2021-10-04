Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 3,649 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,443,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,053,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,366,151 shares of company stock valued at $266,472,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

