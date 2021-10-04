Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 470 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

