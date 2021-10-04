Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 118,806 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $69.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

