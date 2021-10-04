Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $498,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.10 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

