Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $378,000 Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSR opened at $14.84 on Monday. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

FSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

