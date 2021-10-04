Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.05. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,379,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,886,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 741,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.