Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Trimmed by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $90.48 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

