Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 2.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.1% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,458,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.