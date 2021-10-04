Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £29,956.92 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Zoe Howorth bought 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91).

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 529 ($6.91) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £592.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 553.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 531.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

