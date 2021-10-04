Insider Buying: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Acquires 938 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,062,488.52.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total value of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total value of C$217,758.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total value of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total value of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut bought 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$46.48 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1000003 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

