Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases 2,844 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris acquired 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 109.20 ($1.43) on Monday. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 67.54 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.78.

ITV has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

