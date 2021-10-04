Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Buys 17,655 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £31,072.80 ($40,596.81).

On Friday, September 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £43,750 ($57,159.66).

On Monday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 99,615 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £174,326.25 ($227,758.36).

Shares of LON KBT traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 177 ($2.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 84.21 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £79.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.84.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

