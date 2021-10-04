Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Sells $167,050.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

