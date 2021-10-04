Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Sells 3,016 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $6,690,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $2,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

