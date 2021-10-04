Insider Selling: United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UCBI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. 1,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,433. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

