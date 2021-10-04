Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Francis Pine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.30. 1,051,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xylem by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Xylem by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 146,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

