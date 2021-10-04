Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NSIT stock opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

