INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Down 36.4% in September

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IIII traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIII. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,856,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

