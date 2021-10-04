Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stake Trimmed by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,507 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 3.26% of Inter Parfums worth $74,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR opened at $77.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.