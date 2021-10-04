International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1,471.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $354,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 273,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

