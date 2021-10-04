Internxt (INXT) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00003420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internxt has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $100,073.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internxt has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 98% against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00887365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.00317408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00115374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Internxt Profile

Internxt (CRYPTO:INXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

