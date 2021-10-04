Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC ITRUF opened at $14.36 on Friday. Intertrust has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $18.85.

About Intertrust

Intertrust NV engages in the provision of private client, capital markets, corporate and fund services. Its services include private equity and debt fund services; real estate services; hedge fund services; capital market services; performance and reward management; private wealth services; and regulatory and reporting services.

