Intrua Financial LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

