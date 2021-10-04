Intrua Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 13,537 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $22.56 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

