Intrua Financial LLC Sells 108,000 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 140,268,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 24,170,023 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,447,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 3,607,689 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

