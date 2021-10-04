Intrua Financial LLC Sells 2,185 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $54.21 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

