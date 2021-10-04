Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Trimmed by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,120,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,590 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 5.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Intuit worth $3,000,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $19.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $524.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.07. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

