Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Position Increased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

