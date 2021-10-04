Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 182,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,734,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of DWAS opened at $89.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.