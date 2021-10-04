Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $26.62 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

