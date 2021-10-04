Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 90,401 shares.The stock last traded at $13.69 and had previously closed at $13.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

