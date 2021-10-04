Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 90,401 shares.The stock last traded at $13.69 and had previously closed at $13.69.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
