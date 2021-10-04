Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Crocs (CROX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX):

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $141.13 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.06.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Crocs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

