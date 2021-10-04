IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $161.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.06 and a 200-day moving average of $197.64. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,241,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,915,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

