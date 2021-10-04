IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IRadimed alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IRMD. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $33.34 on Thursday. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $410.68 million, a PE ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $277,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,097 shares of company stock worth $2,631,649. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRadimed (IRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.