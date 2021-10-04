IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 257,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $655,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,384. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

