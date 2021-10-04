Irving F. Lyons III Sells 24,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prologis stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.17. 46,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

