iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP remained flat at $$105.44 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,647. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10.

