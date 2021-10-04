iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $54,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,657 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 814,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,553,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 432,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,979,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

