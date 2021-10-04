iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,979,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.1% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Gold Trust worth $77,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $33.63. 735,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,660,755. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

