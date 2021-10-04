iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Down 60.4% in September

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $191,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

EUFN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 118,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,202. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.